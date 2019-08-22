As Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Share Price Declined, Holder Panagora Asset Management Has Lowered by $768,640 Its Holding; Jacobs & Co Maintains Holding in Nxp Semiconductor N.V. (NXPI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mercantile Bank Corp (MBWM) by 90.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 24,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 2,417 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79,000, down from 26,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mercantile Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $521.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.73. About 10,794 shares traded. Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) has declined 3.71% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MBWM News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time B1 Ratings To Bangladesh-based Mercantile Bank Ltd; 07/03/2018 – Mercantile Bank S. Africa Has About 60 Interested Buyers, Fin24; 06/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Correct: Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS Boosted 10c by Items; 21/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS Boosted 16c by Items; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank Corporation Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS 66c; 17/04/2018 – MERCANTILE BANK 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4.06%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mercantile Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBWM)

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductor N.V. (NXPI) by 277.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 29,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 40,720 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, up from 10,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductor N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $103.24. About 608,759 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm slides after layoffs, regulatory challenges to NXP merger; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS WILL DO BUYBACK IF NO NXP DEAL – CNBC; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – UNCERTAIN IF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS DEAL WILL BE CONSUMMATED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM

Analysts await Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 4.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.61 per share. MBWM’s profit will be $10.51 million for 12.39 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Mercantile Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold MBWM shares while 30 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 8.74 million shares or 0.36% more from 8.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has 20,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% or 5,295 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Ltd Liability Com reported 6,130 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 24,019 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 1.21M shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability holds 17,860 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Retail Bank reported 2,117 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc invested in 10,500 shares. Vanguard, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 776,037 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 2,417 shares. Bank Of America De reported 156,498 shares. Tributary Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.93% in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 10,279 shares.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 279,368 shares to 347,602 shares, valued at $24.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Geo Group Inc/The (NYSE:GEO) by 38,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 647,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $587.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Companies Inc. by 1,530 shares to 44,658 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp by 2,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,234 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).