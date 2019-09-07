As Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Market Value Declined, Wellington Management Group Llp Raised Holding; Becton Dickinson (BDX) Market Value Rose While Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Lowered Its Stake

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Mercantile Bank Corp (MBWM) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 21,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 168,251 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51 million, up from 147,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Mercantile Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $493.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $30.63. About 22,156 shares traded. Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) has declined 3.71% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MBWM News: 24/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank of Michigan and Abe Al Celebrate #FinHealthMatters Day with Launch of Groundbreaking Financial Management Technology; 21/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 07/03/2018 MERCANTILE BANK S. AFRICA HAS ABOUT 60 INTERESTED BUYERS: FIN24; 06/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS Boosted 16c by Items; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time B1 Ratings To Bangladesh-based Mercantile Bank Ltd; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mercantile Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBWM); 17/04/2018 – Correct: Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS Boosted 10c by Items; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS 66c; 07/03/2018 – Mercantile Bank S. Africa Has About 60 Interested Buyers, Fin24

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $262.48. About 1.31 million shares traded or 27.12% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris Co Ca reported 391,458 shares. Olstein Capital Mgmt LP holds 1.25% or 30,300 shares. Nomura Hldgs accumulated 5,245 shares. Community Bankshares Na holds 4,546 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia accumulated 0.01% or 2,743 shares. National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Legal General Grp Public Limited Co holds 0.22% or 1.56M shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 447,239 shares. First Retail Bank has 0.05% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.24% or 22,416 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt reported 27,135 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Com has invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cardinal Capital Management reported 21,126 shares. Raymond James Assoc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Aristotle Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,200 shares or 0% of the stock.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76M and $224.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Large Cap Etf (ONEK) by 23,832 shares to 36,019 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Equit (HEDJ) by 5,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Div App Etf (VIG).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $877.79 million for 19.82 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BDX Preferred And Common Offer Stable Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Bancorp Inc Mass (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 10,560 shares to 87,413 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 924,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.63M shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).