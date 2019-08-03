As Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Market Valuation Declined, Tributary Capital Management Lifted by $1.69 Million Its Position; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Increases Stake in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO)

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.53. About 2.07 million shares traded or 52.26% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 12/04/2018 – FirstGroup could face pressure to break up after rejecting approach; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Global Management 1Q Loss $62.6M; 22/05/2018 – APOLLO’S MOMENTIVE SAID TO BE VALUED AT AS MUCH AS $3B; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 10/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA – UPDATE APOLLO’S AGREEMENT WITH THE DWELLOP FOUNDERS; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS START OF TRADING ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE ANTICIPATED TO BE 4 MAY 2018; 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition – sources via @LianaBaker @GregRoumeliotis; 26/04/2018 – Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares May 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.100 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS FINAL DIV/SHR 5 RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – APOLLO MINERALS LTD AON.AX – TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 20% INTEREST IN COUFLENS PROJECT IN SOUTHERN FRANCE

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercantile Bank Corp (MBWM) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 52,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 392,865 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, up from 340,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercantile Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $32.39. About 20,639 shares traded. Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) has declined 3.71% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MBWM News: 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS 66c; 17/04/2018 – Correct: Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS Boosted 10c by Items; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank Corporation Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time B1 Ratings To Bangladesh-based Mercantile Bank Ltd; 24/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank of Michigan and Abe Al Celebrate #FinHealthMatters Day with Launch of Groundbreaking Financial Management Technology; 24/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank of Michigan and Abe AI Celebrate #FinHealthMatters Day with Launch of Groundbreaking Financial Management; 21/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mercantile Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBWM); 07/03/2018 – Mercantile Bank S. Africa Has About 60 Interested Buyers, Fin24; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS Boosted 16c by Items

More notable recent Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why eBay, Mercantile Bank, and PG&E Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on January 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/18/2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Mercantile Bank Corporation Reports Strong First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold MBWM shares while 30 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 8.74 million shares or 0.36% more from 8.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Inc Pa reported 689 shares. Ftb holds 0% or 666 shares. Banc Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.54% in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Huntington Fincl Bank invested in 0% or 500 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% or 47,339 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc owns 105,648 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 20,500 shares. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Limited Company reported 4,537 shares stake. D E Shaw & Incorporated has invested 0% in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Geode Limited Liability Company reported 200,140 shares. Us Bancorporation De accumulated 4,235 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 925 shares. Renaissance Techs Llc reported 787,815 shares. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM).

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc Cl A by 2,400 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp New Com (NYSE:KEY) by 36,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Intl Invsts has invested 0.03% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Crestwood Advisors Grp Inc Inc Lc invested in 0.02% or 8,295 shares. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.24% or 76,375 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Delaware invested in 0.9% or 442,731 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc accumulated 4,890 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 2.75M shares. 22,689 are owned by United Financial Advisers Ltd Com. Moors And Cabot stated it has 10,000 shares. Tiger Legatus Cap Management Llc invested in 4.3% or 325,000 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 22,424 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Llc stated it has 0.01% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). New York-based Tiger Limited Liability Corporation has invested 5.35% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Cetera Advisor owns 33,653 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Thornburg Invest Mgmt Inc invested in 0.17% or 631,004 shares.