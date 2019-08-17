As Mercadolibre (MELI) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cumberland Advisors Has Trimmed by $304,200 Its Position; As California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Share Value Rose, Holder Ghp Investment Advisors Lowered by $4.06 Million Its Holding

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 226,316 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 26/04/2018 – California Water Service Group Confirms Proposal To Acquire SJW Group For $68.25 Per Share In Cash; 30/05/2018 – California Water Service Requests Rate Decreases Due to New Tax Law and Capital Financing Costs; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – CALIFORNIA WATER IS CONFIDENT OF ITS ABILITY TO OBTAIN TIMELY REGULATORY APPROVAL AND TO FINANCE TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Opens 2018 College Scholarship Program in California, Hawaii, and Washington; 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials to Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders to Vote Against Proposed; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW REJECTED PROPOSAL ON APRIL 13; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 03/08/2018 09:37 AM; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE CONFIDENT CAN FINANCE THE DEAL; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 5C; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Letter to Stockholders

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $11.28 during the last trading session, reaching $624.53. About 317,901 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment

Cumberland Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.08B and $288.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (ILF) by 33,140 shares to 160,300 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (EWG) by 19,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd holds 0.03% or 36,186 shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Moreover, Koshinski Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Us Retail Bank De reported 14,101 shares stake. Fdx holds 0.02% or 937 shares in its portfolio. North Star Invest Corp stated it has 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Confluence Inv Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Bamco Incorporated Ny has invested 0.2% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd stated it has 0.02% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 7,432 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Caxton holds 435 shares. Carroll Associates holds 67 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity holds 1,000 shares. Capital Guardian Trust invested in 1.19% or 176,955 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 0.04% or 28,822 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica State Bank accumulated 61,658 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Natixis invested 0.01% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Da Davidson And Comm reported 13,464 shares stake. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd accumulated 0% or 5,900 shares. 15,120 are owned by Loudon Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Limited Company holds 86,240 shares. 15,552 were accumulated by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 0.04% stake. Smithfield Tru has invested 0.02% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 24,706 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr invested 0.03% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% stake. Wellington Shields And Limited Liability owns 5,000 shares. Kennedy Capital invested 0.03% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).