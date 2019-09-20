As Mercadolibre (MELI) Valuation Rose, Lone Pine Capital Lowered Stake by $116.60 Million; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Declined While Investment House Trimmed Stake by $331,200

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 28.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 190,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 476,373 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $291.43 million, down from 667,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $551.46. About 248,117 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 24.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc sold 7,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 22,844 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04 million, down from 30,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $50.65. About 6.11M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Investors Set Sights on Cancer Showdown Next Week; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 31/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/2/2018, 10:00 AM; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Housing Authority Thu, 3/8/2018, 10:00 AM; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Flatiron Health Expand Collaboration with a Three-Year Agreement; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/20/2018, 4:00 PM; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY YERVOY WORLDWIDE REVENUE $249 MLN VS $330 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $955.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,849 shares to 30,824 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 12.06 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $1.01 million for 6893.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.