As Mercadolibre (MELI) Valuation Rose, Lone Pine Capital Has Lifted by $109.73 Million Its Stake; Fort Point Capital Partners Boosted Tesla (TSLA) Stake by $436,800

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 1560% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 1,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,660 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.75B market cap company. The stock increased 3.85% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $238.92. About 8.77 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 10/05/2018 – Tesla video teases unnamed vehicle under a sheet, and new Roadster accelerating; 14/05/2018 – The self-driving unit of Alphabet has pulled away from some of its autonomous driving rivals in recent months, as Uber and Tesla have each faced reports of costly and even fatal accidents; 24/05/2018 – Uber disabled emergency braking in self-driving car -U.S. agency; 28/03/2018 – Gigafactory on the block if Tesla’s troubles persist; 13/05/2018 – This week, a union-affiliated, activist investor– CtW — sent a letter to Tesla shareholders urging them to replace board members Antonio Gracias, Kimball Musk and James Murdoch with new, independents; 03/05/2018 – Here are highlights of Elon Musk’s strange Tesla earnings call: ‘They’re killing me’; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO wants Congress to expand tax credit for electric vehicles; 15/05/2018 – Padmanabhan and Rudd are just the latest executives to step away from or leave Tesla, as the company faces pressure on multiple fronts; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Tesla may need to raise $10 billion in 2 years to keep going; 02/05/2018 – A Tesla spokesman rejected the claims

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 48.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 216,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 667,206 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338.76M, up from 450,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $7.23 during the last trading session, reaching $633.33. About 699,709 shares traded or 24.07% up from the average. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 936,223 shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $420.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 26,101 shares to 110,180 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 sales for $13.90 million activity. On Monday, January 28 the insider Straubel Jeffrey B sold $4.40 million. Gracias Antonio J. sold $5.84M worth of stock or 16,780 shares. Guillen Jerome M had sold 1,000 shares worth $305,420 on Friday, February 1. 102,880 shares were bought by Musk Elon, worth $25.00 million.

