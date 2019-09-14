As Mercadolibre (MELI) Valuation Rose, Duquesne Family Office Lifted Stake by $7.08 Million; Chase Investment Counsel Has Raised Csx (CSX) Stake by $1.22 Million as Shares Declined

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 45.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 15,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 50,476 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91M, up from 34,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $72.47. About 4.44M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 65C; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…; 17/04/2018 – CSX TO ANALYZE LOWERING RATES TO GAIN UTILITY COAL BUSINESS; 12/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 23/04/2018 – CSX REPORTS OPERATING MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C; 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 11,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 194,913 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119.24M, up from 183,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $566.83. About 370,944 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 16,840 shares to 14,640 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 326,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 481,100 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluemar Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.92% or 5,134 shares. Hillman has 72,642 shares for 21.04% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De, North Carolina-based fund reported 250,328 shares. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Boston Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 750 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Ltd Llc holds 10,465 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 8,547 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Qs Ltd Liability Com invested in 200 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited accumulated 0.03% or 490 shares. Crosslink Capital, a California-based fund reported 61,420 shares. Lone Pine Capital Lc accumulated 476,373 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). First Personal Fincl Serv reported 0% stake. Jericho Capital Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 297,364 shares or 8.02% of all its holdings. Geode Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Srb has invested 0.05% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Pacific Glob Investment Management Com has 0.17% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 9,468 shares. Field & Main Savings Bank, a Kentucky-based fund reported 550 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 1.11M shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has 0.08% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 1.20 million shares. Opus Limited Com owns 2,984 shares. Murphy accumulated 52,783 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Co Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Palladium Partners Limited Liability Corporation owns 24,717 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And reported 679,022 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.2% or 1.37 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 386,279 shares stake. Enterprise Fin Corp stated it has 844 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And owns 85,930 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.04% or 14,342 shares.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $196.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 38,123 shares to 7,818 shares, valued at $702,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,916 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.