As Mercadolibre (MELI) Valuation Rose, Cumberland Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $304,200; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Declined, Advisor Partners Lowered Stake

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 7,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 22,757 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 7.78 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Treasury Letter Slams Broadcom for Cost-Cutting Approach — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM RELEASES LETTER FROM U.S. TREASURY ABOUT CFIUS REVIEW; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION OF ITS CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOTES OPEN TO RETAIL HOLDERS ONLY; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom says to stick with U.S. 5G investment after Qualcomm deal; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Qualcomm sale to Broadcom over security concerns; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Board; 17/03/2018 – blacq: FTC set to make second request on Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm: sources (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, HUAWEI ARE SAID IN TALKS TO SETTLE PATENT DISPUTE: DJ

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $11.28 during the last trading session, reaching $624.53. About 317,901 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $779.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 4,891 shares to 64,782 shares, valued at $7.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.

Cumberland Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.08B and $288.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech (XBI) by 23,660 shares to 209,079 shares, valued at $18.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 (MDY) by 3,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK).