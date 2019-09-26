As Mercadolibre (MELI) Valuation Rose, Boothbay Fund Management Decreased Holding by $683,709; Renaissance Technologies Boosted Its Holding in Kingstone Cos (KINS) by $800,800 as Stock Declined

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 35.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 100,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 385,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34M, up from 285,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.78 million market cap company. It closed at $8.61 lastly. It is down 47.33% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 38.8% TO $22.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS); 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Operating Loss 22c/Sh; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 31.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 1,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 2,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, down from 3,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $549.34. About 249,923 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $113.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orix Corp (NYSE:IX) by 16,632 shares to 21,368 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 217,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,075 shares, and cut its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.59, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold KINS shares while 13 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.79 million shares or 4.65% less from 5.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 8,930 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 12,613 shares. 54,372 were accumulated by Monarch Partners Asset Management Lc. Kennedy Cap Management has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Invesco reported 10,363 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 0% or 37,800 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Llc invested in 26,801 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 84,795 shares stake. Paloma Prtn Management, Connecticut-based fund reported 46,400 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). 172,661 were accumulated by Banc Funds Lc. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has invested 0.05% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $109,462 activity. 2,000 Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) shares with value of $16,350 were bought by Tupper Floyd R. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $8,000 was bought by MCFADDEN TIMOTHY P. $17,000 worth of stock was bought by HAFT JAY M on Tuesday, June 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crosslink Capital holds 61,420 shares. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mngmt has invested 0.53% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Marietta Inv Ltd owns 2,122 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Next Finance owns 47 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 23,681 shares. Brinker Inc holds 0.04% or 2,006 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey Wright And Associate has invested 1.59% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) reported 0.03% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.33% stake. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Los Angeles Cap & Equity reported 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Fisher Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 1,729 shares. Parkwood Llc holds 396 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 72 are held by Advisory Net Llc. Tradewinds Management Limited Liability owns 10 shares.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 8,095 shares to 23,198 shares, valued at $25.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 15,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

