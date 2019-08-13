As Mercadolibre (MELI) Stock Rose, Shareholder Cumberland Advisors Lowered Stake; As Parsley Energy (PE) Market Value Declined, Sankaty Advisors Lifted Its Stake by $2.96 Million

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $8.33 during the last trading session, reaching $631.98. About 627,837 shares traded or 13.14% up from the average. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 2.01M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $13.92M for 564.27 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cumberland Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.08 billion and $288.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) by 126,500 shares to 683,500 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (EWG) by 19,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLV).