As Mercadolibre (MELI) Stock Rose, Fil LTD Has Trimmed by $1.14 Million Its Position; Strategic Global Advisors Increases Holding in Unilever Plc (UL)

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 2,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 36,186 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.37M, down from 38,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $17.57 during the last trading session, reaching $620. About 464,944 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 286.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 27,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 37,658 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 9,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $59.46. About 1.04 million shares traded or 54.60% up from the average. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever, Britain’s third-biggest company, will scrap its London corporate headquarters and make Rotterdam its sole legal home; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – PROPOSED ANDREA JUNG JOIN BOARDS AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Corporate Structure Simplification; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY REV. 90.8B NAIRA; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS HAS SEVERAL LEVERS IN PLACE TO MITIGATE HIGHER FREIGHT COSTS, SUCH AS SAVINGS PROGRAMS; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder balks at London HQ move to Rotterdam; 22/03/2018 – COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE CITES IMPACT OF UNILEVER’S HQ RESTRUCTURING ON PREMIUM LISTING IN LONDON; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Unilever faces mounting investor unrest over UK exit – FT; 19/04/2018 – Unilever’s Polman just cannot win, even if his shareholders can

More important recent Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unilever: Growing Dividend With Emerging Markets Exposure – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Unilever PLC 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unilever PLC (UL) CEO Alan Jope on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $475.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 4,780 shares to 3,558 shares, valued at $371,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 972 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MercadoLibre -8% after election shocker – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, HAS – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,146.49 down -60.75 points – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will MercadoLibre Keep Soaring When It Reports Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MercadoLibre to Raise $1.85 Billion in Equity Offerings – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 7,644 shares. Tradition Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc reported 0.05% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Whale Rock Capital Management Lc reported 75,952 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hillman invested in 16.34% or 72,642 shares. Nikko Asset Americas Inc stated it has 158,007 shares or 2.12% of all its holdings. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 3,735 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stifel Corp holds 0.01% or 8,965 shares. Dorsal Capital Limited Liability Com invested 9.35% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Uss Inv Management invested in 0.28% or 49,000 shares. Profund Lc reported 2,376 shares. Moreover, Maplelane Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.64% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 4,851 shares. Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 545 shares.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 3,133 shares to 94,456 shares, valued at $16.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vereit Inc by 535,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Opera Ltd.