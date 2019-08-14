As Mercadolibre (MELI) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Cabot Wealth Management Has Cut Its Stake; Jefferies Group Has Decreased Holding in Duke Energy New (Put) (DUK) as Valuation Declined

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (Put) (DUK) by 43.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 30,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, down from 70,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $90.01. About 1.53 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY DOESN’T SEE BEING A CASH TAX PAYER IN NEXT 5 YEARS; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 37.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 4,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 6,713 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 10,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $17.04 during the last trading session, reaching $620.53. About 231,526 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $454.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF) by 48,149 shares to 565,897 shares, valued at $15.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 2,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 977 shares. Reilly Finance Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 31 shares. Captrust Advisors accumulated 95 shares. Bailard invested in 2,110 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 22,078 were accumulated by Pnc Services Group. Comerica Commercial Bank invested in 795 shares. Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company holds 420 shares. First Mercantile Tru Communications invested 0.3% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Us National Bank & Trust De invested in 14,101 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 462 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 14,496 shares. Boston Ltd has 950 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stifel Corp invested in 8,965 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MercadoLibre Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MercadoLibre (MELI) Q2 Earnings & Revenue Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MercadoLibre -8% after election shocker – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Good News for MercadoLibre (MELI) – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Says Buy the Dip on This Argentinian Stock – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) by 45,503 shares to 82,795 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 14,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Best Buy Inc (Call) (NYSE:BBY).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Duke Energy announces key leadership appointments – PRNewswire” on August 09, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AppFolio, Cisco, Duke Energy, Goodyear, HyreCar, Illumina, Kinder Morgan, Micron, Pfizer, Tencent Music and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “1 Stat Shows Coal-Fired Power Plants Have Passed the Point of No Return – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Workhorse Group Prospects Brighten As Production Of Electric Step Vans For UPS Nears – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.