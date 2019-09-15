As Mercadolibre (MELI) Stock Price Rose, Motley Fool Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $2.38 Million; Waddell & Reed Financial Increases Stake in Tyler Technologies (TYL)

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 24,387 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.92 million, down from 28,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $566.83. About 415,626 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 2,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 344,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.48 million, up from 342,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $256.7. About 217,373 shares traded or 8.36% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions; 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – SOCRATA’S SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM IS EXPECTED TO JOIN TYLER’S TEAM, ALONG WITH SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold TYL shares while 113 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 31.78 million shares or 1.74% less from 32.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan holds 1,316 shares. Stanley accumulated 1.14% or 22,089 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Bell Bancorporation holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 4,095 shares. Hm Payson And Communications owns 0.63% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 81,524 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Washington Cap Management Inc invested in 2,500 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Creative Planning invested in 143,828 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 84 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research has 83,781 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability owns 4,882 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Qs Ltd Llc has 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 12,942 shares.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 72,030 shares to 711,612 shares, valued at $27.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 105,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 518,350 shares, and cut its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF).

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Pembroke Pines, Florida, Replacing 200 Software Applications with Integrated Tyler Technologies’ Solutions – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “St. Petersburg, Florida, Works with Tyler Technologies to Equip Employees with Modern Data Analytics Strategies – Business Wire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “PayPal Shares Are Off 10% From Its Highs. Is It a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why MercadoLibre Stock Jumped 18% Last Month – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “PayPal Is Still a Buy, Despite Its Recent Revenue Miss – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bear of the Day: MercadoLibre (MELI) – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Positive on MercadoLibre (MELI) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $896.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,468 shares to 16,712 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $994,196 for 7085.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. J Goldman And Lp invested 0.04% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Hanson Mcclain invested in 10 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 29,112 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Limited Co has 0.47% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 27,931 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.28% or 1.71 million shares. Whittier Tru has 37 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3,200 were reported by Quantbot Technology L P. Tybourne Cap Mngmt (Hk) Ltd invested in 10.81% or 497,273 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Ser reported 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 30,893 shares. Citadel Limited Liability invested in 0% or 4,672 shares. 17,980 were reported by Td Asset Mngmt Inc. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Limited owns 0.11% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 10,400 shares. 217,316 were accumulated by Legal General Gru Public Limited Company.