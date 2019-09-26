As Mercadolibre (MELI) Stock Price Rose, Holder Cypress Asset Management Upped Stake; Savant Capital Has Lifted Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Position by $329,868

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 16.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 519 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 3,579 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.19M, up from 3,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $549.86. About 294,491 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 24.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 1,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 8,240 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69M, up from 6,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $231.74. About 1.78 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “NextEra Energy announces settlement rate for corporate units issued in August 2016 – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is NextEra Energy a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Salley & Assocs reported 1,985 shares. Brick & Kyle Assoc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,562 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Board has invested 0.37% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Jones Companies Lllp stated it has 28,314 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hm Payson Co reported 20,976 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 43,412 are held by Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability. Ci Investments owns 519,036 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp holds 1,286 shares. Gulf Intl Bancorporation (Uk) reported 114,181 shares. Centurylink Invest Mgmt owns 9,403 shares. Moreover, Harvest Capital Incorporated has 0.26% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Triangle Secs Wealth Management accumulated 7,799 shares. Estabrook has 0% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 24,761 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Inv Advisory Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 229 shares. Capital Interest Ca has invested 0.13% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Credit Suisse Ag reported 46,730 shares stake. 10,691 are owned by Dorsey Wright And Associate. Swiss Natl Bank invested 0.09% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Atria reported 0.03% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 86,825 shares. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv has 0.17% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 291 shares. Next Fin Gru holds 0% or 47 shares in its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability owns 794 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 52,080 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 161 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Co holds 109,100 shares. International Incorporated reported 3,001 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.