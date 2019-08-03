As Mercadolibre (MELI) Stock Price Rose, Cumberland Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $304,200; Aes (AES) Holder Pioneer Investment Management Has Lifted Position

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $11.74 during the last trading session, reaching $614.71. About 341,773 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 165,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.72 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 4.81 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2/Aa1.Br Ratings To Aes Tiete´s Proposed Brl 200 Million Debentures; 15/05/2018 – Three Miami Valley Seniors Awarded Energy Leadership Scholarships at the Ohio Youth Energy Celebration; 20/03/2018 – Dayton Power and Light Encourages Customers to Plan Ahead During Severe Weather Awareness Week; 31/05/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – MGL-3196 WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOSTLY MILD AND A FEW MODERATE AES; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEIVED ENEL PROPOSAL ON AES INDIRECT INVESTMENT; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER CLOSES SALE OF SOCIEDAD ELECTRICA SANTIAGO: FILING; 14/05/2018 – IPL Accelerates Toward a Cleaner Energy Future with Completion of Eagle Valley Natural Gas Plant; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO (NOT STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY); 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO REAFFIRMS AES IS ASSESSING OPTIONS FOR STAKE IN CO; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aes’ Ba2 Cfr; Changes Rating Outlook To Positive From Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Company reported 129,151 shares. Pointstate Capital Lp stated it has 1.54% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Capital Intll Invsts accumulated 515,207 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 93,179 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com stated it has 9,310 shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 0% or 795 shares in its portfolio. 2,300 were reported by Axiom Interest Investors Limited Co De. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd invested in 32,600 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank holds 0% or 45 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Management Group Llp reported 0% stake. Tiger Global Mngmt Lc reported 389,500 shares. Fdx Advisors stated it has 937 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.12% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Sandler Capital Mgmt holds 4,180 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.12% or 72,004 shares.

Cumberland Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.08 billion and $288.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWC) by 35,710 shares to 237,400 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IYT) by 11,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XAR).

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $13.92M for 548.85 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Company reported 1,655 shares stake. Gamco Et Al accumulated 767,100 shares. First Manhattan Co reported 3,200 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp stated it has 28,161 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles LP has 0.01% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 142,942 shares. Markston Interest Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Aviva Public Ltd Com invested 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Gateway Advisers Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 26,359 shares. First Republic Management has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Pictet Asset Management Ltd stated it has 2.60M shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 24,568 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.03% or 127,173 shares in its portfolio. Everence Mgmt holds 11,844 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Adage Partners Gp Ltd Company owns 2.60 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings reported 2.92M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

