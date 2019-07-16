As Mercadolibre (MELI) Shares Rose, Shareholder Cabot Wealth Management Lowered Its Position by $2.08 Million; Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Lifted Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Holding by $9.41 Million as Shares Declined

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 37.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 4,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,713 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 10,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $645.11. About 522,394 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 77.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 447,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.58M, up from 575,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $18.17. About 540,840 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 43.41% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – REG-GOLAR LNG LIMITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BLN UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE; 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – UNDERLYING THESIS OF A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY IN SHIPPING MARKET FROM 3Q 2018 DOES REMAIN INTACT; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power Reaches Fincl Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Mlp Energy Ren (GER) by 517,415 shares to 415,588 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (Call) by 1,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101 shares, and cut its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.

