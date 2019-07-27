As Mercadolibre (MELI) Shares Rose, Holder Prince Street Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Valuation Declined, Whitnell & Co Has Increased Its Holding

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 35.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 7,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,046 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 20,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.71 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.71 million, up from 54,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $654.71. About 397,641 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Com owns 23,584 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jackson Square Prns Limited Liability Co has 0.51% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 182,965 shares. Adirondack Trust accumulated 0% or 3 shares. Synovus owns 90 shares. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 34.7% or 470,381 shares. Comerica Comml Bank reported 795 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.06% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 6,022 are held by Jefferies Group Limited Liability. Tower Rech Limited Company (Trc) accumulated 196 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco has invested 0.08% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank accumulated 7,841 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 33,391 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Captrust Advsrs has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Bender Robert & Associate has invested 4.19% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Davenport And Communication Ltd Liability invested 0.44% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $243.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athenex Inc by 318,000 shares to 232,000 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN) by 213,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,400 shares, and cut its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,012 shares to 23,795 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

