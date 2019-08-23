As Mercadolibre (MELI) Shares Rose, Holder Cumberland Advisors Has Trimmed by $304,200 Its Holding; Dsam Partners Llp Has Increased Its Holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by $5.32 Million as Stock Price Declined

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $17.97 during the last trading session, reaching $601.43. About 140,491 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $121.87. About 367,869 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 151,777 are held by Advisory Rech Inc. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.07% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Community Trust And Inv has 106,449 shares. Thompson Investment Mngmt has 0.32% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 11,155 shares. Retail Bank Of America De reported 1.31M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.09% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). California-based United Capital Fin Advisers Llc has invested 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). British Columbia Invest Mngmt holds 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 49,863 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0.19% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). First Washington stated it has 15,925 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Fil accumulated 204,114 shares. Key (Cayman) holds 7.85% or 735,946 shares. Moreover, Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has 0.04% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 2,825 shares. Cushing Asset Mngmt Lp reported 35,682 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Com holds 0.36% or 1.94 million shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hitchwood Cap Mngmt LP owns 175,000 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Communications holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 2,350 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.09% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 40 are held by Architects. Cumberland holds 0.33% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 1,900 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt has 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Public Limited has 0.01% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 420 shares. First Republic Invest holds 0% or 992 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 143,500 shares. Bamco Inc New York stated it has 0.2% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Co invested in 397 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough has 0.02% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 756 shares in its portfolio. Tiger Mngmt Lc invested in 1.09% or 389,500 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 0.02% or 1,329 shares in its portfolio.

