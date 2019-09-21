As Mercadolibre (MELI) Share Value Rose, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Trimmed Its Position; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Cut Position by $71.58 Million

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 36.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 6,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 11,759 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.19 million, down from 18,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $547.97. About 415,405 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 550,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.33 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $694.00M, down from 5.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 4.81M shares traded or 61.07% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.86 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

