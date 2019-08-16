As Mercadolibre (MELI) Share Value Rose, Prince Street Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $6.24 Million; Realty Income Corp. (O) Shareholder Albert D Mason Trimmed Its Position by $332,150

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 66,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.71 million, up from 54,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $11.28 during the last trading session, reaching $624.53. About 317,901 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp. (O) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 4,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 19,892 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 24,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $72.81. About 1.18 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92 million and $136.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $243.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 424,200 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN) by 213,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,400 shares, and cut its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.