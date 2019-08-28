As Mercadolibre (MELI) Share Value Rose, Holder Hillman Co Upped Its Stake; Intel (INTC) Holder Gibraltar Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $1.31 Million as Stock Value Declined

Hillman Co increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 848 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 72,642 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.88M, up from 71,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $5.74 during the last trading session, reaching $588.39. About 70,877 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 24,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 138,719 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45 million, up from 114,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.67. About 4.09M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 28/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigating potential age discrimination in Intel’s 2016 cuts; 30/03/2018 – INTEL FILES PATENT FOR ENERGY-EFFICIENT BITCOIN MINING: CRN; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 26/04/2018 – Intel executives say they ‘bit off a little too much’ amid 10-nanometer chip delays; 04/05/2018 – Investor Intel: Lithium’s not so secret untapped supply; 03/04/2018 – DFLabs Achieves Certification with McAfee ePO and DXL for Security Automation and Orchestration; 26/04/2018 – Intel earnings: 87 cents per share, vs 72 cents expected; 03/04/2018 – Supermicro First-to-Market with IoT Embedded Solutions optimized for New 8th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors; 26/04/2018 – INTEL’S JIM KELLER PREVIOUSLY WITH TESLA; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy

Hillman Co, which manages about $225.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 113,671 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Online And Upward: Trends And Innovation Driving The Future Of The Internet And Ecommerce – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why MercadoLibre Stock Jumped 18% Last Month – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 08/12: (RKDA) (AM) (ROKU) Higher; (CTST) (ETM) (MELI) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MercadoLibre, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MercadoLibre to partner with Uniko – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37 million and $99.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 838 shares to 3,967 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,564 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McAfee hires underwriters for IPO – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What to Expect From Intel’s (INTC) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Intel CEO Talks Apple Deal, China In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 13, 2019 : QQQ, PFE, INTC, AKRX, CLVS, AMD, CMCSA, DOW, KMI, KDP, HPQ, SQ – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Analyst Moves: INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

