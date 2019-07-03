As Mercadolibre (MELI) Share Value Rose, Holder Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Lifted Position; Bluemountain Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Crane Co (CR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 110% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 1,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,100 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $6.54 during the last trading session, reaching $633.52. About 206,126 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 263.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 14,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,052 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 5,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $84.82. About 163,522 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 0.71% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – CRANE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $5.45-$5.65, SAW $5.35-$5.55, EST. $5.52; 25/05/2018 – Crane Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Raises 2018 EPS Vie; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ Crane Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CR); 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 29/05/2018 – Crane Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crosslink Cap has 58,970 shares for 7.42% of their portfolio. Gam Ag holds 0.09% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 4,181 shares. Carmignac Gestion has 2.55% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Boothbay Fund Ltd Com reported 3,519 shares. Sei Invs Communication has 0.12% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 72,004 shares. Pnc Financial Gp holds 0.01% or 22,078 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 10,323 shares stake. Btg Pactual Global Asset Mngmt reported 4,426 shares. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Llc holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd stated it has 33,391 shares. Macquarie Gp Inc reported 0% stake. Axiom Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company De has 0.04% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Cypress Asset Management Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 3,060 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.06% stake. Fdx Advsr Inc invested 0.02% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 28,450 shares to 47,750 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 11,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,100 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Inc. (NYSE:LMT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $179,717 activity. TULLIS JAMES L L had bought 2,000 shares worth $154,767.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 136,217 shares to 3,792 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,050 shares, and cut its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 230,163 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 20,052 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Com stated it has 99,341 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 118,948 shares. Argyle Cap Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 12,580 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0.09% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Principal Group invested 0.08% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Wells Fargo And Company Mn owns 0.01% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 271,421 shares. First Financial Corporation In invested in 0.25% or 3,930 shares. Ameritas Investment holds 0.06% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) or 14,969 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs has 0.01% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Opus Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 0.24% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 10,780 shares. 417,244 were accumulated by Southernsun Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Quantitative Invest Lc holds 2,500 shares.

