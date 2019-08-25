As Mercadolibre (MELI) Share Value Rose, Cumberland Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $304,200; As Franco (FNV) Shares Rose, Holder Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Stake

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Franco (FNV) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 26,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.61M, up from 981,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Franco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 671,666 shares traded or 17.43% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $21.22 during the last trading session, reaching $598.18. About 408,061 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C

Cumberland Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.08B and $288.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 (MDY) by 3,665 shares to 80,047 shares, valued at $27.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) by 126,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 683,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 1.86 million shares. Moreover, Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). International Limited Ca holds 1,463 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Serv holds 0.02% or 66 shares in its portfolio. Saturna Capital reported 0.15% stake. Perigon Wealth Mgmt holds 0.09% or 774 shares. Driehaus Limited Liability Company holds 0.94% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 49,375 shares. Brown Advisory owns 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 401 shares. 3,060 were reported by Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx. Legal And General Grp Public Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 208,798 shares. Prudential Public Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Hrt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Utah Retirement holds 0.06% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 6,017 shares. Lone Pine Limited Liability Co owns 667,206 shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. Ashford Mgmt owns 450 shares.