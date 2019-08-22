As Mercadolibre (MELI) Share Value Rose, Cabot Wealth Management Lowered by $2.08 Million Its Position; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding Held by Boothbay Fund Management Llc

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 1,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 6,101 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 4,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $235.76. About 1.04M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 37.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 4,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 6,713 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 10,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $20.53 during the last trading session, reaching $609.3. About 90,955 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Co invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Swiss Fincl Bank holds 143,500 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Mufg Americas Corp invested in 0% or 92 shares. Moreover, Virtu Fincl Limited Liability has 0.23% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Rafferty Asset Ltd has 4,167 shares. Davidson Kempner Management Limited Partnership holds 26,200 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Winslow Capital Management Llc reported 372,032 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Boston Ltd Company invested in 950 shares. Bamco New York reported 0.2% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Aqr Lc holds 0% or 7,644 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 1,691 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18,694 shares to 35,047 shares, valued at $6.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 7,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF).

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Float Rate Ome Str (FRA) by 25,575 shares to 20,425 shares, valued at $255,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 29,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,178 shares, and cut its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Natl Bank owns 39,669 shares. New York-based Sio Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). City has 506 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp reported 14,192 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Oak Associates Ltd Oh holds 9,250 shares. The Texas-based Twin Tree Mngmt LP has invested 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc reported 43,560 shares. Sectoral Asset Inc, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 34,488 shares. Albion Financial Gru Ut has 23,293 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 2,054 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fosun stated it has 0.17% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Atria Ltd reported 0.35% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Nelson Roberts Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 37,086 shares. Community Trust & Invest Communication reported 103,485 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

