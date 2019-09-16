As Mercadolibre (MELI) Share Value Rose, B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Lifted by $489,411 Its Holding; At&T (T) Position Maintained by First American Bank

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 22.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 801 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 4,410 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70M, up from 3,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $14.29 during the last trading session, reaching $552.54. About 306,564 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M

First American Bank increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 12,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 205,229 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.88M, up from 192,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 16.95 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 13/03/2018 – AT&T Wins Right to Present ‘No Blackout’ Offer at Merger Trial; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Private Exchange Offers; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Announces CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Vrio Sets Terms Of IPO, To Raise Up To $653 Million — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to All Investors; 02/04/2018 – Time Warner pressure on cable carriers cited as U.S. fights AT&T deal; 11/05/2018 – AT&T released a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO: No reason to hold back networks post AT&T merger; 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With F; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Business Solutions Wireless Service Revenue $1.79B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Finance Service stated it has 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Toth Fincl Advisory reported 6 shares. Marietta Investment Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 2,122 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Ellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.17% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.17% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 52,080 shares. Capital Global has 0.54% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 2.76 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Com invested in 0.03% or 580 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 14,604 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Com reported 0.07% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). The Ohio-based Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Amp Capital Invsts holds 17,921 shares.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (Prn) by 550,000 shares to 2.99M shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,548 shares, and cut its stake in Federated (FMCRX).