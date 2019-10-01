As Mercadolibre (MELI) Share Price Rose, Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Boosted Holding; As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Black Creek Investment Management Lowered Holding

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 831,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 6.42 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.70M, down from 7.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $20.96. About 712,996 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 38.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 82,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 297,364 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181.92M, up from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $550.43. About 261,161 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $11.46 million for 47.64 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 885,192 shares to 10.78 million shares, valued at $243.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 5.24M shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold HAIN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 100.43 million shares or 2.43% less from 102.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 15,415 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd owns 25,946 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Optimum Invest Advsr owns 100 shares. 112 are held by Oppenheimer Asset. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Principal Financial Group has 0.01% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Thompson Inv holds 18,565 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Llc owns 18,168 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 47,742 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp owns 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 12,150 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0% or 165 shares. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 265,612 shares. 1.04 million are owned by Parametric Portfolio Associates. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 22,900 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $193.06 million activity. Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. had bought 2.08 million shares worth $49.19 million on Monday, May 13.

