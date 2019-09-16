As Mercadolibre (MELI) Share Price Rose, Duquesne Family Office Has Boosted Position; Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) Shareholder Martin & Company Has Lifted Holding by $596,356 as Share Value Declined

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 11,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 194,913 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119.24 million, up from 183,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $12.78 during the last trading session, reaching $554.05. About 468,023 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) by 32.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 20,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 84,575 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, up from 64,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Heritage Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.01. About 104,121 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M

