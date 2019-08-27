As Mercadolibre (MELI) Market Value Rose, Holder Cabot Wealth Management Decreased Its Holding by $2.08 Million; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Upped Its Kinross Gold (KGC) Holding

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 1.68 million shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The hedge fund held 7.17 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.66M, up from 5.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.45B market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $5.2. About 6.16M shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 16/05/2018 – KINROSS `HOPES TO BE TRIMMING AROUND THE EDGES’ IN MAURITANIA; 09/05/2018 – Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results; 09/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD-MINING OPERATIONS IN RUSSIA CONTINUE TO OPERATE ACCORDING TO PLAN AND REMAIN UNAFFECTED BY NEW SANCTIONS ANNOUNCED BY US ON APRIL 6, 2018; 26/03/2018 – SEC ACCUSED KINROSS OF VIOLATING FOREIGN CORRUPT PRACTICES ACT OVER ITS REPEATED FAILURE TO IMPLEMENT ADEQUATE ACCOUNTING CONTROLS FOR TWO AFRICAN UNITS; 22/03/2018 – S&P REVISES KINROSS GOLD CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1,075 MLN FOR YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Loxo Oncology, Kinross Gold, Marlin Business Services, lululemon athletica inc,; 26/03/2018 – SEC Fines Kinross Gold Over FCPA Violations — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – LKA Gold to Complete Kinross Drilling Program at Golden Wonder Mine; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS HAS $300M OF POLITICAL-RISK INSURANCE WITH WORLD BANK

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 37.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 4,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 6,713 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 10,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $10.12 during the last trading session, reaching $592.5. About 214,512 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

