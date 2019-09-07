As Mercadolibre (MELI) Market Value Rose, Hillman Co Increased Position by $429,936; As Emcor Group (EME) Stock Rose, First Quadrant LP Lifted by $365,511 Its Stake

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Emcor Group Inc (EME) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 5,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 35,222 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 30,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Emcor Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $86.93. About 393,704 shares traded or 22.31% up from the average. EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) has risen 10.95% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EME News: 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q Net $55.7M; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR GROUP MAINTIANS YR REV, DILUTED EPS VIEW; 21/05/2018 – CEO Guzzi Gifts 225 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Sees FY18 Rev $7.6B-$7.7B; 26/04/2018 – Emcor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Emcor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR GROUP – MAINTAINS ITS FY18 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $7.6 BLN TO $7.7 BLN AND FY18 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GUIDANCE OF $4.10 TO $4.70; 20/04/2018 – DJ EMCOR Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EME); 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 86C; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q EPS 94c

Hillman Co increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 848 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 72,642 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.88 million, up from 71,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $7.9 during the last trading session, reaching $597.79. About 198,381 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx holds 0.53% or 3,060 shares. Moreover, Aviva Public Limited Co has 0.05% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 15,532 shares. Davenport Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Andra Ap owns 0.11% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 7,200 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd invested in 150 shares. Moreover, Navellier Associate has 0.01% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda stated it has 5.65% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Thornburg Mngmt holds 248 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank reported 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.28% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Jupiter Asset Ltd owns 1,329 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Com owns 7,644 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fil Ltd holds 36,186 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated holds 62,291 shares. Moreover, Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Hillman Co, which manages about $225.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 113,671 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 7,631 shares to 13,140 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 23,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,200 shares, and cut its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC).