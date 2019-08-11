As Mercadolibre (MELI) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Cumberland Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $304,200; Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Has Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $936.00 Million

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 8.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52 million, down from 16.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $690.1. About 544,417 shares traded or 1.68% up from the average. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Cumberland Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.08B and $288.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWC) by 35,710 shares to 237,400 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 17,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XAR).

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $13.92 million for 616.16 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll holds 67 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt accumulated 2,821 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Cibc Markets holds 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 4,099 shares. Zeke Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 0.81% or 17,235 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zevenbergen Invests Limited Liability Corp stated it has 289,927 shares. Prince Street Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 13.82% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding reported 3,183 shares. Capital Guardian Trust accumulated 176,955 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Profund Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Pension Serv accumulated 0.11% or 57,074 shares. Baillie Gifford holds 4.88M shares or 2.71% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Asset Mngmt One Ltd has invested 0.17% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.