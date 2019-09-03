As Mercadolibre (MELI) Market Valuation Rose, Duquesne Family Office Has Increased Its Stake by $55.42 Million; As Fluor (FLR) Share Price Declined, Noesis Capital Mangement Trimmed Position by $109.50 Million

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Fluor Corporation (FLR) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 2,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 127,810 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 billion, down from 130,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Fluor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $17.69. About 1.88 million shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 13/03/2018 – HEPACO Names Ken Smith as Chief Executive Officer; 07/04/2018 – Fluor tenders work to Grana y Montero for Quellaveco Peru mine; 30/04/2018 – Stork Awarded Shell Southern North Sea Technical Support Contract; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 25/05/2018 – IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Declares Dividend of 21c; 27/04/2018 – Fluor Joint Venture Selected for LNG Canada Project; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS CONTRACT FROM ENPPI; 08/05/2018 – Nubeva names Say Lim to Advisory Board

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 147.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 109,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 183,328 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.08 million, up from 74,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $14.51 during the last trading session, reaching $580.09. About 307,888 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 625 shares to 9,285 shares, valued at $687.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL).

Analysts await Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 40.00% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.55 per share. FLR’s profit will be $44.02 million for 13.40 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Fluor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $501,786 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 11 shares. Massachusetts-based Rampart Investment Com Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Aviance Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Fruth Inv Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 8,900 shares. Korea Invest Corp reported 101,300 shares stake. Walleye Trading Llc stated it has 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Northern Trust Corporation reported 1.45 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comerica Bancorp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Horizon Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 11,561 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 4.21M shares. Chevy Chase Holding reported 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Westpac Corporation holds 0% or 48,525 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Management Lp stated it has 40,891 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Generation Invest Mgmt Llp reported 857,209 shares stake. Jackson Square Partners Lc accumulated 0.51% or 182,965 shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc stated it has 297,018 shares. Cap Int Limited Ca invested 0.18% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Fdx Advisors invested in 937 shares. Shine Invest Advisory accumulated 66 shares. Parkside Bancorp And Trust has invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt invested in 3,183 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0.03% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Nomura accumulated 757 shares. Los Angeles And Equity Research Inc has 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). First Allied Advisory Svcs accumulated 982 shares. Pension Service has 57,074 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of America De holds 0.03% or 392,396 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

