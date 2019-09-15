As Mercadolibre Com (MELI) Valuation Rose, Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Trimmed by $470,470 Its Stake; As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Share Price Rose, Poplar Forest Capital Has Upped Stake by $5.69 Million

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc Com (MELI) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 770 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 10,691 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.54M, down from 11,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $566.83. About 415,626 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 66,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 763,559 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.10M, up from 696,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $83.42. About 1.23M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 491,090 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $15.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 16,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,401 shares, and cut its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $994,196 for 7085.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.