As Mercado Libre (MELI) Stock Rose, Ashford Capital Management Decreased Holding by $647,680; Range Resources (RRC) Share Value Declined While S&Co Decreased Holding

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mercado Libre (MELI) by 73.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 1,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228,000, down from 1,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mercado Libre for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $10.67 during the last trading session, reaching $600.67. About 111,102 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.81% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $4.19. About 5.56 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Range Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRC); 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: New Five-Year Pact With 27 Institutions Has Maximum Facility Size of $4B; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS IN FUTURE; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDERS APPROVE REQUEST FOR REPORT ON EMISSIONS; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 22/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ March 20 Conference; 21/05/2018 – Range Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 10 Conference; 06/03/2018 SILVER RANGE RESOURCES – SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED SIZE OF SOUTH KITIKMEOT GOLD PROJECT IN WESTERN NUNAVUT, HAS OPTIONED PROJECT TO AMAROQ GOLD CORP; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: [Press] Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 111.54% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% negative EPS growth.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $532,103 activity. Scucchi Mark bought $32,188 worth of stock or 6,357 shares. FUNK JAMES M bought $97,997 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $175,390 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by GRAY STEVEN D on Thursday, May 2.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $994,190 for 7508.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.

