As Mellanox Techs LTD (MLNX) Shares Declined, Shareholder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Lowered by $755,318 Its Holding; Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Stake in Global Partners LP (GLP) as Share Price Rose

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Techs Ltd (MLNX) by 20.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 6,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 24,865 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 31,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Techs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $109.6. About 326,639 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Hldrs; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MTG OF HOLDERS IN MAY; 06/03/2018 – Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System – Mellanox Onyx™; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox: Starboard Continues Its Assault in New Letter — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD URGES MELLANOX HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Anticipates Holding Annual General Meeting on July 25; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE SAYS “REMAIN COMMITTED TO SEEKING CHANGE AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING” OF MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDER STARBOARD FILES PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Vault Systems Selects Mellanox and Cumulus Networks to Build a Secure, Scalable, High Performance OpenStack Cloud

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Global Partners Lp (GLP) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 228,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The hedge fund held 2.18 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.85 million, down from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Global Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $640.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.07. About 73,127 shares traded. Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) has risen 9.38% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLP News: 10/05/2018 – GLP – INVESTORS IN THE FUND COMPRISE LONG-TERM INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS AND INSURANCE COMPANIES INCLUDING CHINA POST CAPITAL; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL PARTNERS LP – FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, GLOBAL CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO GENERATE EBITDA OF $180 MLN TO $210 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Global Partners Sees FY18 Ebitda, Excluding Items, of $180M-$210M; 08/03/2018 – Global Partners 4Q EPS 55c; 17/05/2018 – Global Partners to Acquire Retail Fuel and Jiffy Mart Convenience Store Assets in Vermont and New Hampshire from Champlain Oil; 09/03/2018 – Global Partners LP Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 30/05/2018 – Global Partners Announces Agreement to Acquire Convenience Stores and Gas Stations from Cheshire Oil Company; 10/05/2018 – GLP SETS UP 10B YUAN LOGISTICS PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL PARTNERS LP – SIGNING OF DEAL TO PURCHASE 10 COMPANY-OPERATED GAS STATIONS & CONVENIENCE STORES FROM NEW HAMPSHIRE-BASED CHESHIRE OIL COMPANY; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL PARTNERS LP – GLOBAL EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FIRST FULL YEAR OF OPERATIONS

Analysts await Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.13 EPS, up 129.55% or $0.57 from last year’s $-0.44 per share. GLP’s profit will be $4.37M for 36.67 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Global Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -63.89% negative EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 539,500 shares to 4.19 million shares, valued at $154.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 597,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Knot Offshore Partners Lp (NYSE:KNOP).

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $84.56 million for 17.34 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity.