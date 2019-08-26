As Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) Market Value Declined, Holder Granahan Investment Management Cut by $454,654 Its Stake; Wills Financial Group Has Trimmed Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $356,320 as Share Price Declined

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 3,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 49,234 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83 million, down from 53,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $106.75. About 376,914 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 06/03/2018 Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System — Mellanox Onyx™; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS BELIEVES MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES’ “EGM IS UNNECESSARY AND DESIGNED TO IMPROPERLY DELAY 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING”; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox InfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68.5%-69.5%; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD URGES MELLANOX HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES YEAR REV. $1.03B-$1.05B, EST. $1.02B; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Rev $251M; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 07/03/2018 – Starboard: Open to Talks With Mellanox Board, Management for ‘Constructive Solution’; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard – sources [17:17 GMT08 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 4,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 43,405 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, down from 47,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $67.8. About 4.71 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: REDUCTION TO 12 BCM GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION COULD COME BEFORE OCTOBER 2022; 19/03/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS NO CHANGE TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77M and $147.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22,150 shares to 85,098 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Exxon Earnings Surprise To The Upside A Day After Oil Prices Tank – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Volatile Stock Price But Steady Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barclays Likes Chevron Better Than Exxon Right Now For Big Oil Investors – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “ExxonMobil Surprises With Earnings Beat After Massive Miss Last Quarter – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairview Inv Ltd Com has 0.17% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 39,751 shares. Capital Mngmt Associate holds 12,250 shares. The United Kingdom-based Uss Investment Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). National Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 50.42 million shares or 0.63% of the stock. Boltwood Cap stated it has 1.97% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Allstate has 206,750 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.83% or 865,684 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Pa owns 300,513 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsr Incorporated has 172,631 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Arvest Commercial Bank Tru Division has 41,434 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Freestone Hldg Limited Liability Company holds 10,035 shares. 1.94M were reported by Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Canandaigua Bancorporation & Tru reported 259,153 shares. Roosevelt Inv Group Inc Inc has 0.15% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Com owns 5,500 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). S Muoio & Communication Llc reported 1.3% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 9,621 are held by Menta Capital Limited Com. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 426 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 0.06% or 499,749 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd reported 0.21% stake. Bamco New York stated it has 0.08% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Intrust State Bank Na owns 0.1% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 3,313 shares. Sphera Funds Limited holds 0.54% or 49,394 shares. Axa has 96,052 shares. Gabelli And Inv Advisers holds 166,233 shares. Moreover, Magnetar Fin Ltd Llc has 5.81% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 54,253 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Different Mix, Same Results For Mellanox – Seeking Alpha” on February 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is It Time to Buy Nvidia Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nvidia Growth Problems Remain – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Advanced Micro Devices: Playing for Scale – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mellanox (MLNX) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $72.34M for 20.22 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% EPS growth.