As Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Lowered Its Holding; As Ncr (NCR) Stock Price Rose, Lapides Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $1.27 Million

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 52.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 43,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 38,662 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28M, down from 81,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $110.73. About 322,891 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 13/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $85; 14/05/2018 – ISS, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND HOLDERS VOTE FOR MELLANOX PROPOSALS; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS 2Q & FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Anticipates Holding Annual General Meeting on July 25; 15/03/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES RESPONDS TO STARBOARD VALUE – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases 2Q and Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS “CONTINUE TO BELIEVE SUBSTANTIAL CHANGES ARE NEEDED AT MELLANOX IN ORDER TO BEST POSITION THE COMPANY”; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Has 10.6% Interest in Mellanox Technologies

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ncr Corporation (NCR) by 15.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 216,880 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.75M, down from 257,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ncr Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $31.23. About 1.76M shares traded or 75.80% up from the average. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role, source says [17:03 BST17 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 06/03/2018 NCR’s Mike Groesch Appointed Co-Chairperson of Metro Atlanta Chamber IoT Council; 30/04/2018 – LEWIS SAYS MATTER DISMISSED W/ COSTS VS NCR; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q Cont Ops EPS 35c; 21/04/2018 – DJ NCR Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCR); 17/05/2018 – Kaufland Captures First Mover Advantage in Germany with Roll-out of NCR Self-Checkouts; 22/03/2018 – NCR: Nuti Will Be Named Chmn Emeritus and Serve as Consultant; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2018 Revenue Growth Flat to Up 3%; 14/03/2018 – M2 Presswire: NCR Launches Innovative SelfServ 80 Series to Transform Banking Services in South Africa; Breakthrough ATM; 06/03/2018 – NCR’s Mike Groesch Appointed Co-Chairperson of Metro Atlanta Chamber IoT Council

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 99,815 were accumulated by Millennium Management Lc. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 91,079 shares. 6,626 were reported by Sterling Cap Management Limited Company. Tower Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 0.03% or 3,591 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Liability Co has invested 3.78% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Northern Tru Corporation has 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 40,108 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has 0.04% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 1.22 million shares. 84,526 are owned by Legal General Grp Plc. Utah Retirement invested in 6,850 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Foundry Partners Llc has invested 0.05% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 94,004 shares. Bluecrest Capital Limited invested 0.28% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Mariner Ltd reported 0.29% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Btg Pactual Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 31,270 shares.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.58 million for 17.52 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.