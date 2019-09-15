As Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Valuation Declined, Cqs Cayman LP Boosted by $2.18 Million Its Position; Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) Shareholder Ariel Investments Cut Stake by $11.18 Million

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) by 31.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 42,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 92,635 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.48 million, down from 134,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $291.9. About 2.31M shares traded or 17.44% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 111.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 19,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 37,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.15M, up from 17,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $111.44. About 227,737 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q EPS 71c; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS BELIEVES MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES’ “EGM IS UNNECESSARY AND DESIGNED TO IMPROPERLY DELAY 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING”; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Will Vote on Governance Proposals Including Establishes Plurality Voting in Board Elections; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68%-69%; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Surpasses One Million 100Gb/s Ports With LinkX™ Optical Transceivers and Cables; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS 2Q & FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System – Mellanox Onyx™; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO USE UNIVERSAL PROXY CARDS; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Files Proxy to Elect Directors to Mellanox Technologies Board; 19/03/2018 – Starboard Comments on Mellanox’s Decision to Delay the 2018 Annual Meeting

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.84 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

