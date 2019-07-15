As Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Ion Asset Management LTD Cut Its Holding by $48.90 Million; Taurus Asset Management Upped Eog Res (EOG) Position by $5.05 Million as Market Value Declined

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 414,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 841,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.61 million, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $111.88. About 203,004 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Plans Special Vote on Rules Amid Starboard Pressure; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.05B-$1.07B; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Will Vote on Governance Proposals Including Establishes Plurality Voting in Board Elections; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD URGES MELLANOX HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 07/03/2018 – Starboard: Open to Talks With Mellanox Board, Management for ‘Constructive Solution’; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox lnfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Has 10.6% Interest in Mellanox Technologies; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox: Shareholder Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox: Starboard Continues Its Assault in New Letter — Barron’s Blog

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 41.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 53,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 181,412 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27 million, up from 128,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $88.75. About 3.14M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Livanova Plc by 4,940 shares to 118,460 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,355 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia has invested 0.04% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.31% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Bartlett Co Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,628 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar stated it has 32,923 shares. Adage Capital Grp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.11% or 455,500 shares. Kidder Stephen W reported 1.04% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Asset owns 0.17% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 35,742 shares. Bainco Int reported 81,569 shares stake. Reliant Invest Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 2.06% or 27,581 shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 5,649 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Daiwa Grp Inc owns 0.03% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 33,499 shares. Mitchell Cap Mgmt stated it has 15,457 shares. 27,338 were accumulated by Spinnaker Tru. Jpmorgan Chase And Company has 11.55 million shares. Syntal Cap Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 0.27% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 12.62% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $63.56 million for 24.11 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.87% EPS growth.

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $38.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Financial Bank Na holds 0.1% or 3,313 shares. Cqs Cayman LP stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Jefferies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 46,055 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Corporation has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 79,457 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Missouri-based Stifel Corporation has invested 0.03% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Laurion Management LP holds 7,004 shares. Pentwater Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 2.34% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Hap Trading Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.29% or 122,496 shares. Connecticut-based Paloma Mngmt Com has invested 0.12% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Fmr Ltd Llc owns 112,815 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Myriad Asset Management Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 11,000 shares. S Muoio Lc has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Magnetar Llc has invested 5.81% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $1.67 million activity. 5,714 Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) shares with value of $545,630 were sold by Johnson Amal M.