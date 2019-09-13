As Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Stock Price Declined, Quinn Opportunity Partners Boosted Position; Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Decreased Position in Toyota Motor (TM) by $372,000

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $248,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 117,169 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 29/05/2018 – /R E P E A T — Drone Delivery Canada and Toyota Tsusho Canada Inc. Announce Commercialization Initiatives for International Markets/; 22/05/2018 – Uber pulls up in Japan with taxi-hailing service; 29/03/2018 – TOYOTA REGISTERS TO SELL UP TO 200B YEN OF BONDS; 30/04/2018 – Hatch is Back! All-New 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Wows with Loads of Style, Dynamic Performance, and Technology; 08/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Toyota $1.25b Prime Auto ABS via BofA/Lloyds/SMBC; 03/04/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA – WITH ONE MORE SELLING DAY IN MARCH 2018 COMPARED TO MARCH 2017, SALES DOWN 0.2 PCT ON DAILY SELLING RATE BASIS; 27/04/2018 – Mazda sees stronger yen hitting full-year profit; 14/03/2018 – Toyota Supergirl Snow Pro Announces Olympic Riders, Entertainment Lineup for Snowboarding Contest and Festival March 17-18, 2018; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Trade thaw? China offers package to slash U.S. trade deficit by $200 bln; 19/04/2018 – TOYOTA: HYDROGEN FACILITY FOR FREIGHT AT PORT OF LONG BEACH

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 2651.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 265,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 275,127 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.45 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $111.26. About 675,986 shares traded or 53.70% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 01/05/2018 – Compuverde Leverages Mellanox Networking Technology to Create Unified and Scalable File, Block and Object Storage Solution; 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDER STARBOARD FILES PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 85C; 22/05/2018 – Vault Systems Selects Mellanox and Cumulus Networks to Build a Secure, Scalable, High Performance OpenStack Cloud; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases 2Q and Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2Q View To Rev $260M-$270M; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECH – FOR NOW DON’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT TO CO’S REVENUE BY U.S. (TARIFF) ACTIONS- CONF CALL

More notable recent Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tesla Auto Sales Likely To Boom In Asia In 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ford’s electrifying truck plans – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Telenav: Now Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Toyota Motor Corporation vs. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Cooper Tire’s Tread Wisely(TM) Program Reminds Young Drivers to Plan Ahead for Roadside Emergencies During National Preparedness Month – Stockhouse” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $578.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6,385 shares to 75,070 shares, valued at $6.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 19,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 372,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.45 earnings per share, down 3.90% or $0.14 from last year’s $3.59 per share. TM’s profit will be $5.02B for 9.84 P/E if the $3.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.32 actual earnings per share reported by Toyota Motor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.14% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Mellanox (MLNX) / NVIDIA (NVDA) Formally Accepted for Review by China – Bloomberg, Citing Mlex – StreetInsider.com” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NVIDIA Sparks Rumors to Beat Rivals in Mellanox Buyout Race – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “What the Suddenly Shaky Mellanox Deal Means for Nvidia Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buying Nvidia Stock Still Is a Great Move for the Long-Term Investor – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia Stock Will Survive the Chip Recession – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Water Island Ltd Company holds 3.39% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 657,908 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Com holds 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 84,526 shares. State Street invested in 117,771 shares or 0% of the stock. 95 were reported by Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership owns 230,000 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. 30,167 are held by Wells Fargo & Company Mn. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Oakworth, a Alabama-based fund reported 520 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al holds 0.02% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 27,426 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Com holds 24,288 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma Prns Mgmt accumulated 0.05% or 26,766 shares. 25,700 were accumulated by Eagle Global Advisors Ltd Llc. Northern invested in 0% or 40,108 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.03% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Vanguard Gp Incorporated holds 257,238 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 72,900 shares to 428,100 shares, valued at $18.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Uniti Group Inc by 81,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).