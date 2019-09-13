As Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Stock Price Declined, Alpine Partners Vi Increased Holding by $9.35 Million; Biogen (BIIB) Holder Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Lifted Its Stake

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 22,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 232,312 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.33 million, up from 209,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $236.95. About 1.22 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases; 31/05/2018 – Biogen Appoints Daniel Karp as EVP, Corporate Development; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 566.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.07 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $111.38. About 202,812 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGINS OF 68.0 PERCENT TO 69.0 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases Second Quarter and Full Year 2018 Outlook; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 14/05/2018 – ISS, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND HOLDERS VOTE FOR MELLANOX PROPOSALS; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS “CONTINUE TO BELIEVE SUBSTANTIAL CHANGES ARE NEEDED AT MELLANOX IN ORDER TO BEST POSITION THE COMPANY”; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECH – FOR NOW DON’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT TO CO’S REVENUE BY U.S. (TARIFF) ACTIONS- CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – Eyal Waldman, CEO and President of Mellanox Technologies Receives the 2018 Global Industry Leader Award; 22/05/2018 – Vault Systems Selects Mellanox and Cumulus Networks to Build a Secure, Scalable, High Performance OpenStack Cloud

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Fincl Svcs reported 77,043 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co holds 169,059 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of America De holds 0% or 257,375 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Lc owns 824 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 493 shares. Kellner Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 13,300 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Group Inc holds 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 200 shares. 170 were accumulated by Next Fincl Grp. Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) LP holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 504,903 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0.01% stake. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company holds 1.22M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Raymond James Assocs owns 34,433 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gp Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 5,490 shares stake.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $344.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,707 shares to 16,862 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 52,196 shares to 60 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 3,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,597 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).