As Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Shares Declined, Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Boosted Holding; Duquesne Family Office Has Trimmed Its Workday (WDAY) Holding by $6.32 Million; Shares Declined

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc sold 30,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 493,787 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101.51M, down from 524,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $167.59. About 1.62M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 416,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 1.99M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219.84 million, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $111.44. About 227,737 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard – sources [17:17 GMT08 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS MELLANOX EGM IS ‘UNNECESSARY’; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Selects Univa to Extend Silicon Design HPC Cluster to Hybrid Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video Streaming Platform; 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 09/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – CHINESE WEATHER RESEARCH INSTITUTE HAS SELECTED MELLANOX EDR 100 GIGABIT INFINIBAND SOLUTIONS; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO ESTABLISH PLURALITY VOTING; 17/04/2018 – StorONE Partners with Mellanox to Create the Industry’s First Wire-Speed TRU Storage Solutions

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, up 42.59% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.42% EPS growth.