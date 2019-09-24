As Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Shares Declined, Ion Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed by $54.39 Million Its Position; As Ehealth (EHTH) Valuation Rose, Granahan Investment Management Boosted Its Stake by $5.98 Million

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 69,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 529,596 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.60M, up from 460,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 508,186 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 58.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 494,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 347,072 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.41 million, down from 841,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $111.25. About 426,178 shares traded or 1.51% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD- PROPOSES SOLUTION TO ALLOW UNIVERSAL PROXY CARD, PLURALITY VOTING TO BE IMPLEMENTED WHILE HOLDING ANNUAL MEETING AT MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS BELIEVES MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES’ “EGM IS UNNECESSARY AND DESIGNED TO IMPROPERLY DELAY 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING”; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2018 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 19/03/2018 – Starboard Comments on Mellanox’s Decision to Delay the 2018 Annual Meeting; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 85C; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2Q Rev $255M-$265M

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $374,435 activity. Shares for $82,240 were bought by Brooke Beth A. on Tuesday, September 3.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Strategic Education by 52,991 shares to 169,608 shares, valued at $30.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in West Pharma Svcs (NYSE:WST) by 12,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,719 shares, and cut its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold EHTH shares while 36 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 21.95 million shares or 4.21% more from 21.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lyon Street Cap Lc reported 2.71% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc owns 118,272 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Bancorporation Of America Corp De reported 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 595,827 are held by State Street. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 0% or 88,540 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Utd Service Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 39,749 shares. Moreover, Dorsey Wright Assocs has 0.01% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 93,852 are held by Beaconlight Lc. Federated Pa invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Inc invested in 1.78% or 30,000 shares. Fort Point Partners Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,208 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 14,858 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has 56 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 38,193 shares. State Street reported 117,771 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Co stated it has 84,526 shares. Macroview Invest Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 30 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 2,775 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 5,490 shares. Kellner Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.66% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). First Interstate National Bank & Trust stated it has 2,390 shares. Utah Retirement invested 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Harvest Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Menora Mivtachim Holding Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Monetary Management Group holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Michigan-based Comerica Bancorp has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.