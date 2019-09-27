As Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Market Value Declined, Moab Capital Partners Trimmed Its Stake by $1.49 Million; As Ceva (CEVA) Stock Value Rose, Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Increased Its Stake by $453,600

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 26.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 13,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 36,746 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07 million, down from 50,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $110.77. About 303,605 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video Streaming Platform; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox: Shareholder Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 15/03/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES RESPONDS TO STARBOARD VALUE – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 85C; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Anticipates Holding Annual General Meeting on July 25; 29/05/2018 – Mellanox Launches Ground-Breaking Open Hyper-Scalable Enterprise Framework; 19/03/2018 – Starboard Comments on Mellanox’s Decision to Delay the 2018 Annual Meeting; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS BELIEVES MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES’ “EGM IS UNNECESSARY AND DESIGNED TO IMPROPERLY DELAY 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING”; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2018 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Ceva Inc (CEVA) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 18,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.57% . The hedge fund held 123,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 104,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Ceva Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $651.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $29.66. About 45,725 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 09/05/2018 – CEVA 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: CEVA Group Outlook Has Been Changed to Stable; 07/03/2018 GCT Semiconductor Licenses CEVA Bluetooth Low Energy IP for its LTE IoT SoC; 09/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO: BOOKRUNNER ANNOUNCES INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT CHF 1.3 BLN; 16/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CEVA GROUP PLC ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 21/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS IPO WILL HELP TO WIDEN CUSTOMER BASE, CEO TO FUW; 26/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS IPO : BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE OVERSUBSCRIBED ON THE FULL DEAL; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.2% Position in Ceva; 20/04/2018 – CMA CGM SAYS BUYING AROUND 25 PCT OF CEVA LOGISTICS; 03/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for CEVA Logistics AG (CEVL.YY) Now CEVA.EB

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.58M for 17.53 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kellner Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Massachusetts Services Company Ma has 0.09% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 94,004 are held by Indexiq Advsr Lc. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt owns 26,766 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mgmt holds 0.12% or 44,594 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 785,609 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Clal Ins Enterp Ltd has 5.55% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 2.18M shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va reported 0.07% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Sterling Capital Management Llc accumulated 0.01% or 6,626 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Com invested in 24,288 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 46,077 shares stake. Bancorp Of America Corp De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 7,728 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc stated it has 77,043 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity.