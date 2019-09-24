As Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Market Value Declined, Glazer Capital Lowered by $7.36 Million Its Position; As Keycorp New (KEY) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Tower Research Capital Trc Trimmed Its Position

Glazer Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 93.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc sold 66,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $553,000, down from 71,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $111.72. About 248,997 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox: Starboard Continues Its Assault in New Letter — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System — Mellanox Onyx™; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Will Vote on Governance Proposals Including Establishes Plurality Voting in Board Elections; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS 2Q & FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES QUARTERLY REVENUE $255 MLN TO $265 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class; 29/05/2018 – Mellanox Launches Ground-Breaking Open Hyper-Scalable Enterprise Framework; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Anticipates Holding Annual General Meeting on July 25; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 96.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 42,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 1,760 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31,000, down from 44,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.79. About 8.49 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP SEES FY18 NET INTEREST INCOME $3.95B-$4.05B; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net Interest Income $952M; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 10.03; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.84 PCT; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q EPS 38c; 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER COMMON SHARE REPRESENTS A 14% INCREASE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd holds 19,052 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability reported 15.25 million shares. Hm Payson & holds 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 5,937 shares. Park National Oh reported 22,821 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Co reported 35,223 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rodgers Brothers holds 32,146 shares. Sun Life Fin Inc has invested 0.13% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Vident Inv Advisory accumulated 24,653 shares. Bouchey Fincl Grp Inc Ltd invested in 19,100 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 2,541 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 1,000 shares. Jefferies Group Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 14,518 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc holds 0.01% or 17,667 shares. Washington Retail Bank owns 23,231 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Yorktown Management & Rech owns 130,700 shares.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.56M for 9.27 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stag Indl Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 46,798 shares to 49,931 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IUSG) by 5,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60 million and $864.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kbl Merger Corp Iv by 270,598 shares to 421,896 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 131,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 495,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Gigcapital Inc.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.58 million for 17.68 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.