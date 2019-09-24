As Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Market Valuation Declined, Water Island Capital Has Increased by $12.01 Million Its Stake; Brunswick (BC) Stake Maintained by Owl Creek Asset Management Lp

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 109,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 657,908 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.81M, up from 548,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $111.27. About 160,946 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – SEES 2018 REVENUES OF $1,050 MLN TO $1,070 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGINS OF 68.0 PERCENT TO 69.0 PERCENT; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO USE UNIVERSAL PROXY CARDS; 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 85C; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN OF 21.0 PERCENT TO 22.0 PERCENT

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 276.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 186,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 253,847 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.65 million, up from 67,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $51.6. About 134,991 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 10/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation Selects Accruent for Lease Accounting Software; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q EPS 91c; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 14/03/2018 – Life Fitness Launches Digital Ventures Group; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY EPS OF $0.91; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EPS WAS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Net $80.5M; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (Put) by 472,200 shares to 16,600 shares, valued at $105,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 13,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,778 shares, and cut its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE).

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 241,000 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $33.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mudrick Cap Acquisition Corp by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).