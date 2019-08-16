As Mei Pharma (MEIP) Stock Declined, Shareholder Bvf Has Cut Position by $839,859; Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Holder Broadfin Capital Decreased Its Stake by $1.01 Million as Stock Value Declined

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 279,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.86% . The hedge fund held 2.70 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29M, down from 2.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Mei Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.73% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.48. About 357,811 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 25/05/2018 – CAXTON CORPORATION REPORTS 9.1 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN MEI PHARMA INC AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 DJ MEI Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEIP); 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – PREDEFINED PATIENT RETENTION THRESHOLD MET IN STUDY; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: Predefined Patient Retention Threshold Met; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: Positive Outcome Supports Continuation of the Study; 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – DATA READOUTS IN THREE PROGRAMS EXPECTED IN SECOND CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study in Higher Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Patients; 30/05/2018 – Helsinn Group and MEI Pharma Announce Upcoming Presentation at ASCO 2018 on the design of the Phase lll PRIMULA study of Pracinostat in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in adult patients unfit f; 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – COMPANY WILL ISSUE 33 MLN UNITS AT A PRICE OF ABOUT $2.273 PER UNIT; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75M Private Placement

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 144,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.56M, down from 2.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 427,900 shares traded or 16.09% up from the average. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has declined 73.41% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMS News: 03/04/2018 – Adamas Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 3 Trial of ADS-5102 in Multiple Sclerosis Patients with Walking Impairment; 19/04/2018 – Adamas Announces Final Results From Phase 3 Study of GOCOVRI in Parkinson’s Disease Patients With Dyskinesia; 19/04/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY-PUBLISHED CONTROLLED PHASE 3 STUDIES; 03/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS – ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM TWO POOLED PHASE 3 STUDIES IN PARKINSON’S DISEASE PATIENTS WITH DYSKINESIA; 29/03/2018 – ADAMAS FIN ASIA LTD – UPDATE ON DISPOSAL OF INTEREST IN GLOBAL PHARM; 09/05/2018 – Adamas Announces New Employment Inducement Grant; 06/03/2018 ADAMAS INCORPORATION PCL – APPOINTS KRIANGKRAI SIRAVANICHKAN AS ACTING CEO IN PLACE OF PATTANAN APIRAYOTHIN; 07/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS – THE 2 POOLED PHASE 3 STUDIES SHOWED GOCOVRI-TREATED PATIENTS EXPERIENCED 41 PCT FALL IN DYSKINESIA FROM BASELINE AT WEEK 12

More notable recent Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Adamas Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:ADMS – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adamas Pharma nabs new U.S. patent for Gocovri – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Report Negative Q1 Earnings? What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Adamas to Present at Three November Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 09, 2018.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $484.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc by 153,423 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $12.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 280,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In.

Analysts await MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 53.85% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by MEI Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.65% negative EPS growth.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $893.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc by 218,835 shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $8.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molecular Templates Inc by 214,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Replimune Group Inc.