As Mei Pharma (MEIP) Stock Declined, Holder Caxton Decreased Stake; Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) Holder Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP Has Upped Position

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 1.36 million shares as the company’s stock declined 45.86% . The institutional investor held 2.10M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25M, down from 3.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Mei Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.27M market cap company. The stock increased 4.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2. About 288,510 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – DATA READOUTS IN THREE PROGRAMS EXPECTED IN SECOND CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 23/05/2018 – GROWTH EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES FUND V LLC REPORTS 9.99 PCT STAKE IN MEI PHARMA INC AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – HELSINN GROUP AND MEI PHARMA ANNOUNCE UPCOMING PRESENTATION AT ASCO 2018 ON THE DESIGN OF THE PHASE lll PRIMULA STUDY OF PRACINOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH AZACITIDINE FOR THE TREATMENT OF ACUTE MYELOI…; 09/05/2018 – MEI Pharma 3Q Loss/Shr 16c; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: Predefined Patient Retention Threshold Met; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: Positive Outcome Supports Continuation of the Study; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: 10% Early Discontinuation Rate Due to Adverse Events Supports Expansion of Patient Enrollment; 23/05/2018 – Growth Equity Opportunities Fund V, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In MEI Pharma; 14/05/2018 – Targeting the tricky P13K pathway in cancer, MEI gets $75M to push program through registration study $MEIP @BrittanyMeiling; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA – BASED ON POSITIVE INTERIM ANALYSIS ANNOUNCED TODAY, HELSINN AND MEI ARE EXPANDING OPEN-LABEL ENROLLMENT TO TOTAL OF UP TO 60 MDS PATIENTS

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The hedge fund held 727,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51 million, up from 717,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Pro Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $59.78. About 908,626 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 30/05/2018 – HP INC HPQ.N : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 25/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC HMNY.O : MAXIM ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH BUY, TARGET PRICE $12 VS $16; 30/04/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior Biotechnology Analyst; 23/05/2018 – Maxim’s Compact Synchronous Buck Converters Provide Industry’s Lowest EMI Performance for Automotive lnfotainment and ADAS Applications; 03/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Maxim Integrated Products, Inc./; 26/04/2018 – Global Cranes Market Forecasts to 2023 – Major Players are Mammoet, Sarens, Lampson International, Maxim Crane Works and Siemens – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Tecogen at Group Dinner Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 16/05/2018 – Robecosam Adds Maxim Integrated, Exits WGL, Cuts Microchip: 13F; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – CHOSEN NOT TO REMEDIATE AND RECLAIM ENTIRE MILNER SITE AT THIS TIME; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold MXIM shares while 152 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 244.66 million shares or 2.41% less from 250.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Com owns 258,599 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 26,827 shares. Motco has 0% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 0.06% or 51,300 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Com reported 9 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.05% stake. Horizon Ltd has 5,482 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 78,259 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 50,566 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.84% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.18% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Fayez Sarofim And invested in 0% or 4,036 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.03% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Moreover, Zacks Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Goelzer Inv Mngmt invested in 123,423 shares or 0.68% of the stock.

More notable recent Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Maxim (MXIM) Down 10.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MXIM Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Analog Devices, Maxim Integrated Products and AAON – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cirrus Logic Not in Apple’s Latest AirPods? Relax. – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp, which manages about $426.23M and $465.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 241,843 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $169.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MEI Pharma: Time To Reload At Key Support Level – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) While The Price Tanked 63% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Some Ideas For The Next Celator – Seeking Alpha” on June 02, 2016. More interesting news about MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: ASCO Presentations In The Spotlight – Yahoo Finance” published on May 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: A Quiet One Ahead Of Labor Day Weekend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.