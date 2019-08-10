As Mei Pharma (MEIP) Stock Declined, Holder Bvf Cut Its Position; Mackay Shields Has Increased Fair Isaac (FICO) Stake

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 279,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.86% . The hedge fund held 2.70 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29 million, down from 2.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Mei Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.56. About 173,051 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study in Highe; 30/05/2018 – Helsinn Group and MEI Pharma Announce Upcoming Presentation at ASCO 2018 on the design of the Phase lll PRIMULA study of Pracinostat in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in adult patients unfit f; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – PREDEFINED PATIENT RETENTION THRESHOLD MET IN STUDY; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study in Higher Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Patients; 16/05/2018 – MEI Pharma to Present Clinical Data at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – COMPANY WILL ISSUE 33 MLN UNITS AT A PRICE OF ABOUT $2.273 PER UNIT; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75M Private Placement; 09/05/2018 – MEI Pharma 3Q Loss/Shr 16c; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: 10% Early Discontinuation Rate Due to Adverse Events Supports Expansion of Patient Enrollment; 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – DATA READOUTS IN THREE PROGRAMS EXPECTED IN SECOND CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 209.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 15,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 22,932 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, up from 7,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $365.16. About 148,492 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its lnfancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.02B; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform

Analysts await MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 53.85% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by MEI Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.65% negative EPS growth.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $893.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arcus Biosciences Inc by 398,600 shares to 2.81M shares, valued at $35.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realm Therapeutics Plc by 252,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 612,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Merus N V.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,913 shares to 58,382 shares, valued at $9.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp by 32,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,583 shares, and cut its stake in Scansource Inc (NASDAQ:SCSC).