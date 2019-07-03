As Mei Pharma (MEIP) Shares Rose, Bailard Lifted Its Stake by $366,000; Epr Pptys (Call) (EPR) Position Has Boosted by Equitec Specialists Llc

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) by 32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 122,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 503,292 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 381,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Mei Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $2.34. About 323,635 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has risen 23.32% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 25/05/2018 – CAXTON CORPORATION REPORTS 9.1 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN MEI PHARMA INC AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – HELSINN GROUP AND MEI PHARMA ANNOUNCE UPCOMING PRESENTATION AT ASCO 2018 ON THE DESIGN OF THE PHASE lll PRIMULA STUDY OF PRACINOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH AZACITIDINE FOR THE TREATMENT OF ACUTE MYELOI…; 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – BELIEVES ITS CASH POSITION WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO THROUGH FIRST HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 23/05/2018 – Growth Equity Opportunities Fund V, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In MEI Pharma; 14/05/2018 – Targeting the tricky P13K pathway in cancer, MEI gets $75M to push program through registration study $MEIP @BrittanyMeiling; 20/04/2018 DJ MEI Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEIP); 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study in Higher Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Patients; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – 10% EARLY DISCONTINUATION RATE DUE TO ADVERSE EVENTS SUPPORTS EXPANSION OF PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN STUDY; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75M Private Placement; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – STUDY DESIGN IS BEING AMENDED BY SUBSTITUTING STAGE 2 WITH AN EXPANDED OPEN-LABEL PORTION OF STUDY TO OBTAIN DATA

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Epr Pptys (Call) (EPR) by 123.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 27,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Epr Pptys (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $75.18. About 319,519 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 30.85% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS FLAMANVILLE EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR COST OF 10.5 BLN EUROS IS NOT REPRESENTATIVE AS IT IS A PROTOTYPE; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share $1.26; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Increases 2018 Earnings Guidance; 09/04/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF ITS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE TO A RANGE OF $5.75 TO $5.90; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 10/04/2018 – EDF EDF.PA – DETECTED QUALITY DEVIATIONS ON CERTAIN WELDS OF MAIN SECONDARY SYSTEM OF FLAMANVILLE EPR AND HAS BEGUN ADDITIONAL CONTROLS; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $1.26 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 17/04/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How EPR Properties’s (NYSE:EPR) Shareholders Feel About The 45% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Top Income Pick: 6% Yield And Growing From EPR Properties – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EPR Properties (EPR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “EPR Properties (EPR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

More notable recent MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Implied Volatility Surging for MEI Pharma (MEIP) Stock Options – Zacks.com” on November 02, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Verastem Inc (VSTM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Week 10 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge – Seeking Alpha” on March 03, 2019. More interesting news about MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Piper likes OncoCyte in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MEI Pharma Is Worth A Look As A Speculative Play After Big $75 Million Cash Influx – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2018.

