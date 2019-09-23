As Mei Pharma (MEIP) Share Value Declined, Caxton Trimmed by $2.72 Million Its Stake; As Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Fifth Third Bancorp Cut Its Position

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 3,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 15,376 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, down from 19,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $88.11. About 88,620 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 1.36M shares as the company’s stock declined 45.86% . The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25 million, down from 3.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Mei Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 867 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 30/05/2018 – Helsinn Group and MEI Pharma Announce Upcoming Presentation at ASCO 2018 on the design of the Phase lll PRIMULA study of Pracinostat in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in adult patients unfit f; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – PREDEFINED PATIENT RETENTION THRESHOLD MET IN STUDY; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – 10% EARLY DISCONTINUATION RATE DUE TO ADVERSE EVENTS SUPPORTS EXPANSION OF PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN STUDY; 14/05/2018 – Targeting the tricky P13K pathway in cancer, MEI gets $75M to push program through registration study $MEIP @BrittanyMeiling; 25/05/2018 – CAXTON CORPORATION REPORTS 9.1 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN MEI PHARMA INC AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – COMPANY WILL ISSUE 33 MLN UNITS AT A PRICE OF ABOUT $2.273 PER UNIT; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: Predefined Patient Retention Threshold Met; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75 Million Private Placement; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – STUDY DESIGN IS BEING AMENDED BY SUBSTITUTING STAGE 2 WITH AN EXPANDED OPEN-LABEL PORTION OF STUDY TO OBTAIN DATA; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75M Private Placement

Analysts await MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by MEI Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,000.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.80 earnings per share, down 5.41% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.96 per share. LYB’s profit will be $938.70M for 7.87 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. Shares for $498,873 were bought by Patel Bhavesh V..

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $16.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 37,005 shares to 37,540 shares, valued at $851,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X Fds by 23,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,112 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

